Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Citigroup

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FISV. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $131.25.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $118.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.22.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $847,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,947,654.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $847,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,947,654.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,440. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,232,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,380,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926,365 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,207,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,697,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,445,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,971,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,081 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,848,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,325,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,528 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,272,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,238,086,000 after buying an additional 90,190 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

