FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Get Rating) by 1,820.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the third quarter valued at about $1,138,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,728,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:FMAR opened at $33.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.77 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.07.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.