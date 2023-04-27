GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Stock Holdings Lessened by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,966 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of GATX worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GATX by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,088,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $348,143,000 after purchasing an additional 22,888 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GATX by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,794,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,071,000 after purchasing an additional 40,537 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of GATX by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,456,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $209,210,000 after purchasing an additional 25,372 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of GATX by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,155,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,430,000 after purchasing an additional 37,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of GATX by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 544,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,326,000 after purchasing an additional 34,290 shares in the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GATX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of GATX from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of GATX from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of GATX in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.33.

GATX Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of GATX stock opened at $112.95 on Thursday. GATX Co. has a 12 month low of $84.96 and a 12 month high of $118.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.86. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.05.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.16. GATX had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $322.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

GATX Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GATX

In other news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $2,192,022.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,361 shares in the company, valued at $4,101,168.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $25,293.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,871 shares in the company, valued at $804,594.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total transaction of $2,192,022.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,101,168.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About GATX

(Get Rating)

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.