GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.25.

GEHC stock opened at $80.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.30. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

In related news, CEO Jan Makela sold 70,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $5,487,167.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,956,311.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc provides medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions in the United States. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

