GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Given New $94.00 Price Target at Mizuho

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Edward Jones began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.25.

Shares of GEHC opened at $80.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 52 week low of $53.00 and a 52 week high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.

In other news, CEO Jan Makela sold 70,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $5,487,167.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,956,311.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc provides medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions in the United States. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

