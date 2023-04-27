German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $30.00

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.00 and last traded at $30.09, with a volume of 9305 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

German American Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $855.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

German American Bancorp Announces Dividend

German American Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GABC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). German American Bancorp had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $66.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.77 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at German American Bancorp

In related news, Director Chris A. Ramsey bought 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.32 per share, for a total transaction of $47,214.44. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,709. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,745 shares of company stock worth $58,515. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On German American Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in German American Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in German American Bancorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in German American Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in German American Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in German American Bancorp by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.02% of the company’s stock.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company. -engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, trust and investment advisory services, and insurance operations.

Featured Stories

