Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Short Interest Update

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 97.5% from the March 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 1,036.5% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC bought a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 1st quarter worth $263,000.

Get Global X Conscious Companies ETF alerts:

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KRMA opened at $29.02 on Thursday. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.10 and a 200-day moving average of $29.06.

About Global X Conscious Companies ETF

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.