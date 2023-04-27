Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of Group 1 Automotive worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,299,000 after purchasing an additional 251,565 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $12,452,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 98,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,016,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 206.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after buying an additional 21,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 1,261.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 16,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 14,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Group 1 Automotive

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total transaction of $591,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,084,860.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total transaction of $591,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,084,860.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 27,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $5,641,949.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 117,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,434,635.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,600 shares of company stock worth $7,091,904. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

GPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $142.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of GPI opened at $221.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.47. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.16 and a 52-week high of $242.68.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $10.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.51 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 34.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 38.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.83%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

Featured Stories

