Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Short Interest Down 97.7% in April

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 97.7% from the March 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Trading Down 5.2 %

Grupo Financiero Banorte stock opened at $41.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.22. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $45.91.

Get Grupo Financiero Banorte alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded Grupo Financiero Banorte from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

About Grupo Financiero Banorte

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Holding, Banorte, Savings and Forecast, Landlord and Factor, Storage, and Brokerage house Banorte. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.