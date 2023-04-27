Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $22.03

Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.03 and last traded at $22.33, with a volume of 247440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Guardant Health from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Guardant Health from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Guardant Health from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.64.

Guardant Health Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Activity

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.04. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 145.61% and a negative return on equity of 242.65%. The company had revenue of $126.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.43 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy purchased 8,600 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $224,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,049,238 shares in the company, valued at $53,587,573.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy bought 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $224,890.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,049,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,587,573.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amirali Talasaz bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.66 per share, with a total value of $1,026,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,893,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,596,062.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Guardant Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,915,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,925,000 after buying an additional 74,247 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,081,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,607,000 after buying an additional 2,110,240 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Guardant Health by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,354,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,171,000 after purchasing an additional 247,486 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Guardant Health by 243.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,515,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,131 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Guardant Health by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,702,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,322,000 after purchasing an additional 108,381 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

