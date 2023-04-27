Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,548 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Haemonetics worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAE. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 163.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,802 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 300.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 24,785 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HAE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.17.

Haemonetics Stock Performance

Haemonetics stock opened at $82.33 on Thursday. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $48.67 and a 12-month high of $91.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.26.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The firm had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

