Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,232 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,786 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.29% of Hanmi Financial worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 277.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HAFC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Hanmi Financial from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $16.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $27.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.71 million, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.34.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $72.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.87 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 32.92%. Equities analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

