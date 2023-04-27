Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at Truist Financial

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Hexcel from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Hexcel from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded Hexcel from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hexcel from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexcel has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.75.

Hexcel Stock Performance

Shares of HXL stock opened at $71.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $74.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.05 and a beta of 1.23.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.53 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Hexcel will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $40,064.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,289.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hexcel news, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $49,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,850.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $40,064.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,289.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,722 shares of company stock worth $676,077. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hexcel

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HXL. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 173.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

See Also

