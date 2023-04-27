Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.33

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.33 and last traded at $9.43, with a volume of 79684 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Hope Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hope Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Hope Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.35.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $236.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William J. Lewis bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,602.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hope Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 58,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 27,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,452 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 818.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 254,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 226,480 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $574,000. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. It offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.