IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) Short Interest Up 1,800.0% in April

IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 1,800.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

IG Group Stock Performance

Shares of IGGHY opened at $8.93 on Thursday. IG Group has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $10.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average is $9.38.

IG Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IG Group Holdings plc engages in the provision of an online trading platform. It offers access to financial markets including shares, indices, foreign exchange, commodities, and binaries. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

