Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.31

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.31 and traded as high as $23.91. Indivior shares last traded at $23.20, with a volume of 882 shares trading hands.

Indivior Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.73.

Indivior Company Profile

Indivior PLC is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for treatment of opioid dependence. Its products include Suboxone Film, Suboxone Tablet, and Subutex Tablet. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Rest of World, and United Kingdom.

