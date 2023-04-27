Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 4,100.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,704,000 after purchasing an additional 332,719 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 24.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,055,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,980,000 after purchasing an additional 207,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,364,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,518,000 after purchasing an additional 155,995 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 51.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 332,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,315,000 after purchasing an additional 113,400 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,608,000 after purchasing an additional 107,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INGR shares. Barclays lowered shares of Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingredion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.20.

Insider Activity

Ingredion Price Performance

In other news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $713,394.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,372.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,121 shares of company stock valued at $713,593. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $103.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.52. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $78.81 and a 12 month high of $106.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.76.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.20. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.69%.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.