Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) Short Interest Update

Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 97.8% from the March 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

IPHYF opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.78. Innate Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $3.75.

Innate Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in improving oncology treatment and clinical outcomes for patients through therapeutic antibodies that harness the immune system to fight cancer. Its product pipeline include Lacutamab, Monalizumab, Avdoralimab, and IPH62. The company was founded by Hervé Eloi Dominique Brailly, Eric Vivier, Marc Bonneville, Alessandro Moretta, Jean-Jacques Fournié, and François Romagné on September 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Marseille, France.

