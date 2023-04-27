Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Stake Lessened by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IIPR. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4,545.5% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 112.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 44.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 195.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 30.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.33.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE IIPR opened at $64.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 27.14 and a current ratio of 27.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.45. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.36 and a twelve month high of $152.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.59.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.60 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.86% and a return on equity of 8.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 130.43%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

Featured Articles

