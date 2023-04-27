Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL) Holdings Increased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 20,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 70,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of PJUL opened at $31.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.30 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.24 and its 200 day moving average is $30.67.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.