Innovotech (CVE:IOT) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.15

Innovotech Inc. (CVE:IOT – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.15 and traded as high as C$0.16. Innovotech shares last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 8,500 shares.

Innovotech Stock Down 3.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The company has a market cap of C$5.84 million, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.15.

Innovotech Company Profile

Innovotech Inc provides solutions to medical, agricultural, and industrial problems caused by microbial biofilms in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers InnovoSIL, an antimicrobial agents for coating onto or incorporation into medical devices; MBEC Assay, a screening assay used to determine the efficacy of antimicrobials against biofilms of various microorganisms; and AgreGuard, an antimicrobial for crop protection.

