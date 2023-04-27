Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 15,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,223,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 31.8% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 401,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,127,000 after purchasing an additional 96,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 74.3% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 343,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,190,000 after purchasing an additional 146,270 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PDP stock opened at $73.54 on Thursday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a one year low of $66.22 and a one year high of $79.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.