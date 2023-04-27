Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Stock Position Decreased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 257.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $308.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $301.63 and a 200-day moving average of $290.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $260.46 and a twelve month high of $329.11.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

