Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Reduces Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,979 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.1% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $104.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of -388.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,739,103. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.75.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

