Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.76

Iochpe-Maxion S.A. (OTCMKTS:IOCJY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.76 and traded as high as $0.88. Iochpe-Maxion shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

Iochpe-Maxion Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.81.

Iochpe-Maxion Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.0169 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Iochpe-Maxion’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Iochpe-Maxion Company Profile

Iochpe-Maxion SA engages in the automotive business. The firm involves in the production and distribution of auto parts and railway equipment. It operates through the following segments: Maxion Wheels, Maxion Structural Components and AmstedMaxion. The Maxion Wheels segment engages in the production and sale of steel for light and commercial vehicles and agricultural machinery and aluminum wheels for light vehicles.

