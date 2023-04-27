Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) Short Interest Down 97.8% in April

Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.8% from the March 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Ionic Brands Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS IONKF opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Ionic Brands has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.
Ionic Brands Company Profile
