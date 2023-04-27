iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Stake Lowered by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,625 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IGIB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 43.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 184,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,128,000 after buying an additional 55,706 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,474,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,066,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 82.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ IGIB opened at $51.35 on Thursday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $53.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.82.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.156 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

