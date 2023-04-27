Islay Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Islay Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $40,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Amazon.com Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $104.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.41. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of -388.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,713 shares of company stock worth $7,739,103 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company's stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.75.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
