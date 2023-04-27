Islay Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Islay Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $40,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $104.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.41. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of -388.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,713 shares of company stock worth $7,739,103 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.75.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

