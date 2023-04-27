Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC) Short Interest Down 98.5% in April

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 98.5% from the March 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:JGGC opened at $10.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.26. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $11.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 525,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 25,849 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 847,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,663,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the fourth quarter worth about $439,000. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its holdings in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 257,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Company Profile

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I operates as a subsidiary of Jaguar Global Growth Partners I, LLC.

