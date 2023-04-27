Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 12,481 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,481 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. 52.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE AM opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average is $10.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $11.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 2.36.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $241.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.91 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 35.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 132.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Antero Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Antero Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Insider Transactions at Antero Midstream

In related news, Director David H. Keyte acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,523.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Midstream Corp. is a growth-oriented midstream energy company, which owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Articles

