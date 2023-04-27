Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 13,230 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 90.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,230 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Comerica by 11.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,568,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Comerica by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 67,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after buying an additional 15,361 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Comerica by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,928,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,118,000 after buying an additional 15,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Comerica by 100.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 21,129 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Comerica

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $237,343.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,587. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Stock Down 0.2 %

CMA stock opened at $40.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $87.02.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.40 million. Comerica had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 24.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMA shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Comerica from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Comerica from $78.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.15.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

