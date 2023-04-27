Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 1,388 Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Griffon worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Griffon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $956,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in Griffon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Griffon by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Griffon by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Griffon by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Griffon Stock Performance

Shares of GFF opened at $27.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.58. Griffon Co. has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $43.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.55.

Griffon Increases Dividend

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Griffon had a positive return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $649.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 28.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. Griffon’s payout ratio is -243.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GFF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Griffon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Griffon in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Griffon

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

Further Reading

