Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 1,676 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.19% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHCT. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 11.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,412,000 after acquiring an additional 156,449 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 31.5% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 612,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,071,000 after buying an additional 146,750 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the third quarter worth $3,199,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 212,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,602,000 after buying an additional 93,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 405.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 85,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Community Healthcare Trust news, Director Claire M. Gulmi acquired 2,042 shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.77 per share, for a total transaction of $75,084.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,167.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Community Healthcare Trust Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHCT shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.43.

Shares of NYSE CHCT opened at $34.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.76 million, a P/E ratio of 42.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.65. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.38 and a 1 year high of $43.88.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 218.30%.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.