Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 2,600 Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.41% of Donegal Group worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Donegal Group by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Donegal Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Donegal Group during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Donegal Group by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Donegal Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ DGICA opened at $14.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.86. Donegal Group Inc. has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $17.13. The company has a market capitalization of $475.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.74 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $222.82 million for the quarter. Donegal Group had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.22%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is -1,319.74%.

In other news, VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 30,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $461,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,380.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Donegal Group news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.32 per share, for a total transaction of $536,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,673,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,837,560.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $461,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,380.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

