Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 40,959 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,959 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Under Armour during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Under Armour by 43.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 6,002 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 27.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 517.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 22.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 10,784 shares during the last quarter. 32.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Tchernavia Rocker sold 69,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $650,750.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,912.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Under Armour Price Performance

UA opened at $7.87 on Thursday. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.62.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter.

Under Armour Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.