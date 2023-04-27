Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 5,212 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BNOV. BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 17,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $862,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $549,000. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 23,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 38,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

BNOV stock opened at $31.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.49. The stock has a market cap of $140.72 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.66.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF designed to track the price return of the S&P 500 with capped gains and some buffering against losses over a predetermined period. BNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.