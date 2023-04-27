Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.44% of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IHE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $340,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the first quarter worth about $545,000.

Shares of IHE stock opened at $178.28 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF has a twelve month low of $166.99 and a twelve month high of $197.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.54 and a 200 day moving average of $181.07. The stock has a market cap of $383.30 million, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

