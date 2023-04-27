Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 15,703 Shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,703 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.36% of VanEck BDC Income ETF worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 25,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,759,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 50,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 23,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 22,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 8,474 shares during the period.

Get VanEck BDC Income ETF alerts:

VanEck BDC Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIZD stock opened at $14.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $525.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.19. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 1 year low of $12.93 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.79.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Company Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.