Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 28,379 Shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Rating) by 73.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,379 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.30% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 129.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 74.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Stock Performance

RLY opened at $27.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.70 million, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.70. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $32.27.

About SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

