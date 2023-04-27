Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 750 Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BTT. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 19.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the third quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BTT opened at $21.24 on Thursday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $23.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.39.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

