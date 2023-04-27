Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 9,166 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 139.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,729 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,166 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 761.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 543 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 630 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 479.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 188.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 797 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DKS opened at $145.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.67. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $152.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 45.97%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 159,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total transaction of $23,022,979.18. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,953,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,485,532.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 159,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total value of $23,022,979.18. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,953,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,485,532.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $909,696.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,382 shares of company stock worth $41,042,070. 32.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DKS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $139.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Stories

