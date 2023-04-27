Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys Shares of 76,737 Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 76,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.21% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Stock Performance

FLJP opened at $25.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.29 and its 200-day moving average is $24.46. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a one year low of $21.17 and a one year high of $26.04.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

