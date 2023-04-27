Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Rating) by 284.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,382 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KXI. Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:KXI opened at $63.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.61. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $52.79 and a 52 week high of $64.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.58.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

