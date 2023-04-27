Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.72 Million Stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ILF. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,366,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1,925.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,077,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,096 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,817,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 573,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 329.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 502,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,272,000 after purchasing an additional 385,462 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Performance

ILF opened at $23.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.36. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $28.95. The firm has a market cap of $979.08 million, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Latin America 40 ETF

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

Featured Stories

