Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.72 Million Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 52.4% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $276.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $301.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.32. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.15 and a twelve month high of $375.90. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.86, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.06 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SEDG shares. KeyCorp started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $351.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $358.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $387.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.81, for a total transaction of $769,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,301,022.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

