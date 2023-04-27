Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.72 Million Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDGGet Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 52.4% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $276.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $301.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.32. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.15 and a twelve month high of $375.90. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.86, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDGGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.06 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SEDG shares. KeyCorp started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $351.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $358.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $387.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.81, for a total transaction of $769,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,301,022.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG)

