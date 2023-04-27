Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.76 Million Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 89.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,930 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AES. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AES by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,501,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,544,000 after purchasing an additional 191,928 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AES by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,597,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,094,000 after purchasing an additional 283,375 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AES by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AES. StockNews.com cut AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research cut AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet cut AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.90.

AES Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of AES opened at $23.06 on Thursday. The AES Co. has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.07.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. AES had a positive return on equity of 37.94% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. AES’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.1659 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. AES’s payout ratio is -75.86%.

AES Profile

(Get Rating)

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.