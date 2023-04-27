Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,756 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.07% of Vicor worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VICR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vicor by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Vicor during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vicor by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Vicor by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicor Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VICR opened at $43.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.69. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.34 and a beta of 1.36. Vicor Co. has a 12 month low of $38.71 and a 12 month high of $82.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Vicor had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $97.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Vicor’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VICR. StockNews.com began coverage on Vicor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Vicor from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Insider Transactions at Vicor

In other news, VP Sean Crilly sold 23,170 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $997,931.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,527.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vicor Profile

(Get Rating)

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Featured Articles

