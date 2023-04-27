Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.80 Million Holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.11% of FTAI Aviation worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Philosophy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FTAI Aviation by 37.0% in the third quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,851,000 after purchasing an additional 429,321 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 51.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,114,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,706,000 after buying an additional 376,136 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 27.3% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,633,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,494,000 after buying an additional 350,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in FTAI Aviation by 21.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,197,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,847,000 after acquiring an additional 211,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 13.7% in the third quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 580,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on FTAI. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Benchmark raised their target price on FTAI Aviation from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on FTAI Aviation from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on FTAI Aviation from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.79.

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE FTAI opened at $27.46 on Thursday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $28.57. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.18.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.36). FTAI Aviation had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. The company had revenue of $274.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently -54.05%.

FTAI Aviation Profile

(Get Rating)

FTAI Aviation is a supplier of CFM56 engines, modules, and materials. They offer aircraft operations and engine maintenance. It offers aviation products that include aircraft leasing, engine leasing, and engine repair capabilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.