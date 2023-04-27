Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.87 Million Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,953 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Owens Corning by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 611.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 213.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on OC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.23.

Insider Activity

Owens Corning Stock Performance

In other Owens Corning news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,505 shares of company stock valued at $1,540,500. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $98.55 on Thursday. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $72.97 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.35 and a 200-day moving average of $92.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.42.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.40%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Further Reading

