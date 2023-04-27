Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 78.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 115,928 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 225.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 46,603 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $730,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 1,108,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,963,000 after purchasing an additional 295,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southern Copper by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Southern Copper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Southern Copper from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

In other news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $114,165.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,884. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $75.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.23. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $42.42 and a 52-week high of $82.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.37. Southern Copper had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. On average, analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.11%.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

